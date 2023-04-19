Two construction workers reportedly lost their lives while four others escaped with injuries on Wednesday, when a perimetre fence felled on them, at a building construction site in Wuse II, Abuja.

Confirming the incident, Director General, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Dr Idriss Abbass revealed that the victims were removed from the rumbles of the collapsed wall.

He disclosed that FEMA received a distress call between 10 to 11 am, that there was a building collapse beside UBA, and drafted its rescue team to the site, on getting there, it was discovered it was a wall that felled those artisans working around the area.

He, however, added that the probable cause of the incident was that the workers had excavated or encroached deep into another building because it is not what they were building that fell.

“So far six people were removed from the rumbles, two were fatally injured while the remaining four are in the hospital receiving medical care.

“It is not the building under construction that collapsed, because it is still at the foundation level, it is the wall (perimeter fence) that felled on them,” the FEMA boss stressed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…





The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…