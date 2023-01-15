FRSC confirms 16 dead, 83 injured in Plateau PDP auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corp has confirmed 16 people dead and 83 others injured in a motor accident involving People Democratic Party (PDP) supporters on Saturday in Plateau State while returning from a zonal campaign rally in Pankshin local government area of the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Route Commander Public Enlightenment Officer FRSC Plateau State, RC Peter Longsan, it was pointed out that the unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday at about 5:00 pm.

The statement stated that it was a lone crash involving a truck conveying people from a Plateau Central Zone political campaign rally of the PDP.

“The number of people involved was 99; the number of people killed in the crash was 16, all adult males, while 83 people sustained various degrees of injury. The injured victims were taken to hospitals in Panyam and Mangu town, both in Mangu LGA.

“FRSC Operatives of Pankshin Unit Command, passersby, volunteers, and other spirited individuals evacuated the injured victims for medical attention, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at Mangu General Hospital, Panyam General Hospital, and Nissi Private Hospital, all in Mangu LGA.

“The unfortunate incident happened as a result of excessive speed and overloading, which led to loss of control and resulted in the crash.”

FRSC, therefore, advised the use of vehicles strictly for the purpose the manufacturer intended them for while urging motorists to maintain a safe speed in order to avoid the risk of being involved in road traffic crashes.

It further advised drivers to ensure the installation of speed-limiting devices on their vehicles and ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles.

