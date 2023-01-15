China marks Lunar New Year, reiterates commitment to strengthen tie with Nigeria

The People’s Republic of China, marked the Lunar New Year of Rabbit in Nigeria as it also reiterated commitments to strengthen its bilateral relations with Nigeria for common developmental goals.

The Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun emphasized that people-to-people exchanges between the two countries had bridged cultural differences and fostered a sense of community and harmony.

Jianchun explained that the celebration would help the Chinese community in Nigeria to mark the upcoming Spring Festival and offer an opportunity for Nigerian people to understand Chinese culture.

“This is one part two of the celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year. And the second also is very important how can we have a big vision for the New Year Chinese lunar year 2023. I want to take this opportunity the year to 2022 the two countries two peoples or two countries, we have done a lot for the two nations,

We can see that the tangible result for example, infrastructure including the deep sea port, the railway highway, the airport and hydropower plant, ICT investment in agriculture and also industry in different states.

China Nigeria, we have done a lot in the year 2022. We are expecting that we can do more in the year 2023.

I have confidence you will notice that big things will happen in the year 2023. Not only election, this is the biggest festival in Nigeria and also is big for China.

We are embarking on a new centenary goal by the year 2049 At that time is the year of a 100-year celebration for new China.

“So I think that this is the first thing that I want to let you know. And the second part that I want to share with you here. This is not only about the policy and diplomacy, but it is also about the government and the relations really is about the people”. He said.

The permanent secretary of the information and culture ministry, Lydia Shehu Jafiya, said, Nigeria-China cultural exchanges continue to play a vital role in promoting tourism between the two countries by offering a glimpse into Chinese culture, customs and traditions while encouraging more Nigerians to visit China, and vice versa.





“Nigeria and China share a close affinity in cuisine, hospitality and festivals. Hence, the rapid growth of our deep fraternal, cultural cord is incontestable,” Jafiya said. “I am proud of the outstanding cultural ties existing between our dear nations, which have flourished nonstop for decades.”

Meanwhile, a mother of three kids, Tang Fanli will spend her fourth Spring Festival in Nigeria.

She brought her kids to the activities because she wanted them to experience the festive atmosphere. “I’m so happy. It makes me feel warm all over.”

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE