FRSC arrests 364,000, records 405,338 traffic infractions between January, September

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that the Corps made 364,000 arrests, booked 36,463 offenders for 405,338 traffic infractions in the past nine months.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi made this disclosure exclusively known to Nigerian Tribune.

Boboye, therefore, noted that it is the reason why the Corps established offices in all the local governments.

“It would interest you to look at our activities and the offences and the number of arrests we have made from January till date.

“We have arrested about 364,000 people and 36,463 offenders were arrested for 405,338 offences. We are working and you can see the average. Look at 364,000 arrests in the past eight and a half months.

“That is an average of 90,000 offenders arrested. Yet, we are not there,” he said.

The Corps Marshal attributed the incessant crashes across the country to overspeeding.

Boboye, therefore, emphasized the need to raise the level of enforcement prior to the end of the year.

