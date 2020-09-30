CiOTA elects new national executive committees

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) has made public the result of its September 12 virtual elections of the National Executives Committees even as it has ratified members of the Governing Council to drive the focus of the Institute.

This was disclosed in an official statement signed on Tuesday by its National President, Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh and made available to the media.

According to Dr Jamoh, CIOTA had in June 2020 set up a five-man committee to organize a general meeting with the intent of ratifying members of the National Working Committees, Council for the Registration of Transportants (CORTRANS), Zonal Chairmen/Representatives; and to conduct elections to fill up the executive positions that will be vacant in November 2020, in line with the provisions of CIOTA establishment Act, 2019.

The Institute ratified the nomination of Professor Innocent Chuka Ogwude as the Chairman, Council for the Registration of Transportants (CORTRANS). Members include Prof. Calistus Ibe, Prof. Samuel Odewumi, Engr. Bala Zakka, Barr. Osuala Emmanuel Nwagbara, Mr. Matthew I. Akinlabi, Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam, Mr. Aluma Daniel Ogbonna (Admin), Barr. Yakubu A. Yakubu and the National Secretary.

Five Sectorial Development Sub-Committees covering the Maritime, Road, Aviation, Pipeline and Rail were also put in place. The Maritime Sub -Committee comprises Dr. Chris Asoluka, Mr. Kurahson Ben Inuwa, Dr. Babatunde O. Samuel, Mr. Okorefe Charles, Mrs. Hamman Mary Madu, Mr. Tony Iju Nwabunike and Capt. Folajimi Iretolu while Prof. Samuel G. Odewumi, Dr. Taiwo O. Salaam, Cdr. Seni Ogunyemi, Dr. Bako Danladi Mohammed, Mr. Dieseruvwe Stephen Kweku, Hon. Umar Iya and Mrs. Ijeaku Onyewuego are members of the sub-Committee on Road.

Members of the Rail Sub-Committee include Prof. Bamidele Badejo, Mr. Aliyu Mainasara, Chief. Uche Increase O, Mr. Oche Jerry, Engr. Apeh Adejoh Samuel, Mr. Abdullahi A. Bashir and Dr. Joseph O. Afolabi while the Aviation Sub-Committee is made up of Chief. Chigozie O. Amaechi, Dr. Oluropo Owolabi, Engr. Igwe N. Francis, Dr. Danjuma A. Ismaila, Mr. Onwuka C. Augustus, Mr. Uwem Ekanem and Mr. Rasheed I. Aiyelabegan. Engr Bala Zakka, Engr. Martin Onovo and Engr. Felix E.K Nakpodia , Engr. Lawal Balarabe , Mr. Matthew Akinlabi, Dr. Udoaka Friday, and Mr. Balogun Olajide Alade make up the Pipeline Sub Committee.

Offices vied for are; the National Secretary, Assistant National Secretary, National Financial Secretary, National Treasurer, Publicity Secretary, Auditor 1, 2 and 3 as well as the Provost.

Hon. Chinda Evans Ogbuji emerged National Secretary while Dr. Oluwaseyi Joseph Afolabi was elected as the Assistant National Secretary. Mrs. Chioma Azionu was elected National Treasurer while Capt. Elei Green Igbogi, PhD became the National Financial Secretary. Other winners are Mrs. Chizoba Anyika who was elected National Publicity Secretary and Mr. Kenneth Ibiama who also emerged as the National Provost. The post of the National Auditor 1 was won by Mr. Patrick Erhinure, Mrs. Stella Chukwunonyelu Faleye emerged National Auditor 2 while Mrs. Ijeaku Onyewuego became National Auditor 3.

Out of the 877 eligible registered members of CIOTA, 475 were accredited voters. 474 votes were cast while one voter was disqualified.

Seven National Working Committees were ratified to handle Operations & Planning, Education and Training, Membership and Social Welfare, Finance and Accounts, Media and Publicity, Disciplinary and Legal Advisory.

Members of the Operations & Planning Committee include Alh. Kabir M. Murnai, Mr. Nnamdi C. Eronini, Chief Uche O. Increase, Mr. Akujobi Celestine Chukwuemeka and Isma’ila Abdullahi Kuraye. On the Education and Training Committee, Prof. Callistus Ibe, Prof. Charles Asemine, Dr. Ajao S. Adeyemi, Dr. Maduka Ozili and Dr. Reuben O. Nwaogbe were appointed members. Prince G.O Don-Aki , Azionu A. Chioma, Mr. Hassan Abubakar, Mr. Kenneth Ibiama , and Mr. Gimba Ganiyu are of the Membership and Social Welfare Committee.

The Media and Publicity Committee comprises Mrs. Chizoba Anyika, Hon. Chinda Evans Ogbuji, Mr Ubong Essen, Mr. Philip Okoronkwo and Mrs Ezinne Azunna. HRM Oba R. I Balogun, Dr Zebulon Ikokide, Mr. Dominic Obiajulu, Chief Emmanuel Echigeme and Chief Lucky Eze Onumaegbu make up the Disciplinary Committee while the Legal Advisory Committee consists of Barr. Sotonye Inyeinengi-Etomi , Barr. Osuala Emmanuel Nwagbara , Barr. Abdul Dirisu , Barr. Yakubu A. Yakubu and Barr. Iyelolu Bukola Adenike . On the Finance and Accounts Committee are the National President, The Deputy President, the National Secretary, the National Treasurer and the Financial Secretary of the Institute.

On the Zonal Representatives, the South-East Zone has Mr. Johnmak Obianife as the Chairman while Chief Victor Ashinobi is the Vice Chairman, the South-South Zone Chairman is Barr. Sotonye Inyeinengi-Etomi Esq. while Mr. Stephen K. Dieseruvwe was appointed Vice-Chairman.

The South West Zone has Cdr. Olaseni Ogunyemi as the Chairman, while Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam was appointed as the Vice-Chairman. At the North Central Zone, Mr. Sunday Agwa Audu was ratified Chairman while Mr. Abubakar Bawa will serve as the Vice-Chairman.

Others are the North West Zone with Barr. Yakubu A. Yakubu as the Chairman while Mr. Umar Ahmed Ibrahim is the Vice Chairman. At the North East Zone, Hon. Umar Iya emerged as the Chairman and Engr. Ibrahim Mohammed was appointed as the Vice Chairman.

Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh disclosed that the newly elected national executives, as well as the members of the Governing Council, will be inaugurated at the Institute’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will take place at a later to be announced date.

