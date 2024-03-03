Princess Chef Bashirah Busola Giwa, founder of Ladhidh catering and events planning ltd, has debuted her latest endeavor, a book titled “My Little Cookery Book.”

This publication serves as an introduction to the kitchen and culinary world, designed for both children and novices eager to explore the realm of cooking.

When asked about her inspiration for the book, Princess Bashirah expressed her desire to demystify the kitchen and make cooking accessible to everyone.

She believes that cooking should be a joyful and inclusive experience, regardless of age or skill level. Regarding the target audience, Princess Chef Bashirah emphasized that the book is tailored for children and individuals with limited knowledge of the kitchen.

By breaking down complex culinary concepts into simple, easy-to-follow recipes, she hopes to ignite a passion for cooking in readers of all ages.

Reflecting on her journey as a chef, Princess Chef Bashirah acknowledged that challenges are inevitable but sees them as opportunities for growth. Her optimistic outlook and unwavering determination have enabled her to overcome obstacles and emerge stronger than ever.

Addressing the current economic landscape in Nigeria, Princess Chef Bashirah underscored the importance of resilience and adaptability in the culinary industry.

While acknowledging the difficulties imposed by economic policies, she remains hopeful for a brighter future and urges fellow chefs to adjust to the times.

Offering advice to parents, hospitality captains, and events vendors, Princess Chef Bashirah emphasized the importance of gender equality in the kitchen and highlighted the myriad career opportunities within the hospitality and tourism industry. She urged parents to support their children’s exploration of diverse career paths, both locally and internationally, as resilience and perseverance are key to navigating challenging times.