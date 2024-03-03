In the wake of the release of his latest single “Maria,” Nigerian music sensation Harrysong has found himself at the center of a social media storm, as some Catholic faithful have expressed concerns over the perceived use of the Ave Maria hymn in his song.

The controversy erupted shortly after the song’s release, with some members of the Catholic community accusing Harrysong of desecrating the sacred hymn.

However, the Delta State born music star and Executive Assistant to Governor Sherrif Oborevwori has swiftly responded to the backlash, clarifying his intentions and asserting his respect for the Catholic faith.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his media team addressing the controversy, Harrysong explained, “My song Maria is a love story of a young girl that wants to get married but still needs the guidance and service of her parents, no spitting the original Ave Maria song from the Catholics, I love them, am also a Christian.

“We should preach love, peace, and unity like Jesus did, not negativity. Christianity is peace and love Ave Maria.”

Harrysong’s statement underscored his commitment to spreading messages of love and unity through his music, while also emphasising his respect for religious sensitivities.

He maintains that his song “Maria” is not intended to disrespect or desecrate the Ave Maria hymn, but rather to convey a story of love and familial guidance.

His swift response to the controversy reflects his awareness of the concerns raised by the Catholic community and his willingness to address them directly.

While some fans may still harbor reservations about the song, Harrysong noted that the clarification aimed to assuage any misunderstandings and reaffirm his commitment to promoting positive messages through his art.