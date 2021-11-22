Fresh petition aborts Stella Oduah’s arraignment over alleged N7.9bn fraud

The planned arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, before a Federal High Court in Abuja over a N7.9 billion corruption charge, was aborted for the sixth consecutive time on Monday.

The arraignment billed for yesterday November 22, 2021, before Justice Inyang Ekwo was scuttled by a petition written against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by two co-defendants to Senator Oduah in the criminal charges.

The two co-defendants are Crystal Television Limited and Sobora International Limited which are the 7th and 8th defendants.

Shortly after Oduah, a serving senator representing Anambra North in the senate and three others were called into the dock to take their plea, counsel to 7th and 8th defendants, Ogwu James Onoja (SAN) objected to the arraignment on the ground that his clients are been persecuted by the anti-graft agency.

The senior lawyer insisted that the aggrieved defendants had petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) seeking a review of the charges against them.

Ogwu informed Justice Ekwo that the AGF, upon receipt of the petition, wrote the Executive Chairman of the EFCC to remit the case file to his office for a review adding that in flagrant disregard to the AGF’s letter, the EFCC had bluntly refused to remit the case file to the AGF.

He tendered a certified true copy of the AGF’s letter as received by the EFCC chairman and urged the court not to go ahead with the arraignment until the petition has been resolved in the interest of justice.

However, counsel to EFCC, Mr Ofem Uket, denied knowing anything about the AGF letter adding that as a staff of EFCC, he was just sighting the letter for the first time in court and urged the court to disregard the petition by the defendants and proceed to arraign them.

He said that the AGF would have come to the court if he had any opposition to the arraignment.

However, Justice Ekwo said that since the petition was raised as both statutory and constitutional matter by the defendants, he would not proceed and then ordered counsel in the matter to file written addresses for and against the issue raised in the open court and exchange same on the competence of the charges before the adjourned date.

The Judge slated February 10, 2022, for the adoption of the written addresses and also ordered that Sen. Oduah and other defendants in the charges should continue to enjoy the bail earlier granted them.

Oduah’s planned arraignment for November 22 in the corruption charges had before now, been stalled five times due to her persistent absence in court and public holiday.

Justice Ekwo had on July 12 threatened to issue a warrant of arrest for her arrest should she fail to make herself available for arraignment on the then adjourned date of October 19 which later fell on Eid-el Maulud holiday.

The arrest threat was issued following her non-appearance to honour court proceedings of July 12 without any explanation.

EFCC is alleging that Oduah misappropriated the N7.9 billion public funds while serving as an Aviation Minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime.

Other defendants are Mrs Gloria Odita, Mrs Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Mrs Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Limited, Tip Top Global Resources Limited, Crystal Television Limited and Sobora International Limited among others.

They are charged with conspiracy and money laundering as well as maintaining anonymous bank accounts.

