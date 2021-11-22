Include private universities in TETFUND, Samuel Adegboyega varsity VC pleads

The vice-chancellor of Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa, Esan West local government area of Edo State, Prof. Adewumi Idowu has defended the award of first class degrees to its graduands.

20 out of the 208 graduands who are scheduled to be awarded different classes of degrees at the combined convocation ceremony for the 2019/2020 and the 2020/2021 academic sessions will be awarded first class honour degree on Saturday.

Prof. Idowu disclosed that while six graduates were awarded first class degrees for the 2019/2021 academic session degree, 14 bagged first class in the 2020/2021 session.

He called for the inclusion of private universities, which currently number 117 in the country, in the Tertiary Education Fund (TETFUND), reminding that they are engaged in the training of Nigerians just like public universities.

Against the backdrop of the falling rate of the national currency, the Naira, he pleaded with the federal government to set up a special exchange rate for Nigerian universities can be able to import equipment which are wholly manufactured abroad.

He pleaded: “Private universities engage in the training of Nigerians just like public universities. There is no discrimination when it comes to training. The government should extend TETFUND to private universities because we are engaged in the training of Nigerians just like public universities. The government should also set up a special exchange rate for Nigerian universities so that they can be able to import equipment from abroad.”

The vice-chancellor said that the school is in close touch with its alumni association, adding it graduates are doing very well in both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He confessed that the nationwide state of insecurity that has resulted in the kidnap of students and law-abiding citizens by bandits has been a major challenge.

Prof. Idowu from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State said that three deserving Nigerians, Pastor Gabriel Uyeh, Overseer Emmanuel Baiyekusi, and Pastor Lawrence Ogbonna will be awarded honourary doctorate degrees for their huge contributions to the church and the world.

