Franklin Amudo’s D’Luxe management inks deal with new talent, Holmes

Frontline talent manager, Franklin Amudo’s D’Luxe management has inked a deal with the music act, Holmes. The deal is coming following the talent management company’s decision to reposition for a global market.

Holmes, the new talent on Amudo’s wing, is a homegrown Nigerian artiste who hails from Warri in Delta State. The 28-year-old singer, born Umughare Prosper Aghogho, is currently signed to the indie label, Addictive Sound Records while being managed by D’Luxe Management.

Already, Holmes has teamed up with singing sensation, Davido to record and release a club banger, ‘Love’. The singer has, under the management of D’Luxe, released songs include ‘Magician’, and his current wave-making track, ‘Sade’.

Amudo expresses confidence in Holmes’ ability to say he’s the future.

“The vision is to nurture talent for global exposure and with global partners that include Starz records in the UK, 1865blackflag Atlants, DDE Rwanda, and Escobar Entertainment in South Africa, we have positioned D’Luxe Management as the toast and gateway to talent management in Nigeria. And to this end, we recently signed Holmes as our first talent project,” Amudo said.

With a career spanning three decades in different sectors of the Nigerian entertainment industry, Amudo has unveiled his partnership with top agencies across the world.

Amudo’s talent management outfit – with the sole vision of plugging the gap in talent curation, mentorship, promotion, and management – has worked in various capacities with several Nigerian and international entertainers that include 2face, Tony Tetuila, Femi Kuti, Tamara Dey, Cassper Nyovest Nas, Jay Z and Beyonce, Global Citizen with D’banj and recently Yemi Alade.

Amudo had worked in various capacities as a brand person for the better part of a decade with National Sports Lottery, MTN, FinBank, Ondo State Government, David Mark Electoral Campaign, Storm Records, and 001 events. The talent manager, who goes about his job with emphatic assurance, has D’Luxe management as the official talent booking and management agency with Pernod Ricard home to Martel, Jameson, Absolut Vodka, and a wide variety of liquor brands having been actively involved with Hennessy Artistry and Absolut ‘Road to MAMAS’.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest…Franklin Amudo’s D’Luxe management Franklin Amudo’s D’Luxe management