France deepens partnership with Nigeria on technology, others

France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mr Jean-Noël Barrot, has stated that the country is strengthening its partnership with Nigeria in technology, innovation, and the creative industries to promote sustainable development and cultural exchange across Africa.

Barrot made this known on Friday in Lagos during the second edition of the Forum Création Africa, which celebrates creative and cultural industries across the continent.

He said the event showcased outstanding talents from 42 African countries in video games, extended reality, webtoons, and digital design, adding that France and Nigeria both lead in the creative sectors in Europe and Africa, respectively.

“Technology is one field where France and Nigeria have much to achieve together. We share a common vision of development, multilateralism, international law, and technology,” Barrot said.

He noted that both countries are working to develop regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation while preventing misuse of technology.

Barrot also highlighted ongoing French support for Africa’s creative and technological ecosystems, describing France–Nigeria relations as long-standing and mutually beneficial.

He recalled recent bilateral engagements between both nations’ leaders, including President Emmanuel Macron’s 2018 visit to Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu’s visit to France last year.

As part of the partnership, Barrot announced the inauguration of the “Omi Eko” Project, which will introduce 78 electric boats and open 15 new waterways across 140 kilometres in Lagos.

The €410 million initiative, supported by the European Union, aims to provide decarbonised water transport, reduce carbon emissions, and help Lagos adapt to rising sea levels.

(NAN)

