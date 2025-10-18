Stay apolitical, remain loyal to Nigeria — NAF tells personnel

Personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have been against involvement in activities that are inimical to the calling of the military profession, as well as in any political activities in the discharge of their professional responsibilities.

The warning was given by Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Usman Abdullahi, the Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Bauchi, during the 2025 annual 10-kilometre walk and jogging exercise organised by the Nigerian Air Force.

He said, “You must remain apolitical. Don’t involve yourselves in any political activities, and do not involve yourselves in activities that are inimical to the calling of our military profession.

“I urge you to remain loyal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the President and the Commander in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Usman Abdullahi also emphasised that the NAF pays serious attention to physical fitness for all its personnel, stressing that the exercise was to increase their cohesion, keep their mental fitness, as well as for them to be on the alert at all times.

He commended the Bauchi State Government for its cooperation and synergy, as well as the creation of an enabling environment for NAF to operate in the State.

Also speaking shortly after the 10-kilometre walk and jogging, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, said that the participants’ outstanding performances were the result of discipline, consistency and determination to succeed.

He said that these qualities were central not only to physical fitness but also to succeed in every area of life, adding that they had demonstrated teamwork, endurance and commitment to the values that made the Nigerian Air Force a model institution.

Represented by his Deputy, Auwal Jatau, the governor said that the exercise was more than just a fitness exercise but a celebration of unity and shared purpose.

He said, “Seeing Officers comprising Airmen, Airwomen, sister security services, paramilitary agencies, and NYSC members come together in such a lively atmosphere reminds us that sports and fitness can be powerful tools for strengthening peace and solidarity.

“Here in Bauchi State, we take pride in the harmonious relationship between the government, the Nigerian Air Force and all security agencies operating within the state.

“The Special Operations Command and other military and paramilitary formations have played a vital role in maintaining the relative peace and security that our people enjoy today.”

At the end of the exercise, not fewer than 32 people received different prizes for their outstanding performances during the exercise which included Airmen, Airwomen, Nigeria Immigration Service, Customs Service and civilians among others.

