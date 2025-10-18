Entertainment

Davido is worth over N500bn — Brother

Adam Mosadioluwa
Davido, Adewale, Bred, Shina Rambo

Adewale Adeleke, the brother of Grammy Award-nominated artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stated that the music star’s net worth is over N500 billion.

Adewale made this known on Saturday on X while reacting to a comment by a user on a photograph of himself, Davido, B-Red, and Sina Rambo.

Captioning a picture of the four Adeleke young men at a function, Adewale wrote, “HKN GANG.”

Reacting to the photo, an X user, @abazwhyllz, stated that the men in the picture have a combined net worth of over N500 billion.

He wrote, “Over 500 billion naira in one picture ❤️🔥.”

Correcting the netizen’s assertion, Adewale said only the ‘Fem’ crooner, excluding him and their two cousins in the picture, is worth over half a trillion naira.

He wrote, “David alone is worth more than 500 Billion Naira…”

Adewale, who is a music executive, is Davido’s brother, while B-Red and Sina Rambo, who are the children of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, are cousins to the music star.

