My husband was always in a fury, beat me, our children black and blue, starved us —Wife

•I can only afford N5,000 per month for each child’s feeding —Husband

Grade A Customary Court, sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has put an end to the wedlock between a couple, Wosilat and Abass, on account of irresponsibility, constant fight and threat to life by the latter.

Wosilat explained that her marriage to Abass hit the rock because they failed to live peacefully with each other.

According to Wisilat, Abass was never patient with her, while he always sought every opportunity to beat her.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant always got angry easily.

According to the plaintiff, when the defendant was in this state, he would lose his reasoning and become fierce, acting violently.

She added that their children were always at the receiving end.

Wosilat further said that she moved out of her matrimonial home to prevent her husband from killing her when he was in his bad mood.

The plaintiff pleaded for custody of their children, who, according to her, were all presently with her.

She further begged the court to mandate her husband to be responsible for their upkeep.

Wosilat also prayed the court to mandate her husband to allow her to pack her belongings, which were still in his house.

She, in addition, sought an order restraining her husband from harassing, threatening, and interfering with her private life.

Abass denied all the allegations brought against him by his wife.

The defendant refused that the plaintiff had custody of all their children.

He stated that he had been responsible for their upkeep while they stayed with their mother.

He sought custody of their three children and due access to the remaining two with his wife.

Abass told the court he could only afford N5,000 per month as an upkeep for each of the children.

Wosilat, in her evidence, said, “My husband and I held our wedding ceremony according to Islamic rites, and he paid my bride price.

“I walked into our marriage with filled dreams, much hope and glee, but my dream became aborted, and my hope shattered as I counted months in our wedlock.

“I thought I knew my husband well enough while we were courting, only to discover I knew little or nothing about him when we got married.

“My husband did succeed in making my life unpleasant and miserable.

“He was never patient with me and was always filled with anger.

“My husband always loses control of himself when he is in this state.

“He would be fierce and beat me black and blue.

“Our children were also not spared when he was in this state because he would transfer his aggression to them.

“My husband would beat our children mercilessly for no just reason, and this made them feel uncomfortable whenever he was around and fear him.

“I decided to walk out of our marriage since I found no joy in it.

“I also took our children along with me to avoid him beating them to death.

“He had stopped carrying out his responsibility towards our children since we left him.

“I pray that the court dissolve our union and grant me our children’s custody.

“I also plead that the court mandate my husband to be responsible for our children’s upkeep, giving feeding, education and health care, priority.

“My lord, I still have my belongings in his house.

“I entreat the court to rule that he allow me to pack my belongings.

“I further request an order restricting my husband from harassing, threatening, and interfering with my private life.”

Abass responded, “I have never stopped carrying out my responsibility towards our children, even though they are with their mother.

“I give my wife between N30,000 and N45,000 every month for our children’s feeding.

“I also pay their school fees as at when due.

“My lord, I plead that the court grant me custody of our first three children while I have access to the remaining two with my wife.

“I promise to give each of them N5,000 per month as feeding allowance.

“I can not afford more than that.

“She is free to pack her belongings from my house whenever it pleases her.”

Giving judgment, after she had heard both parties, the court president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, stated that they had obviously shown that they were no longer interested in their wedlock.

According to Akintayo, the plaintiff had already moved out of her matrimonial home with the kids and had also prayed for divorce.

She added that the defendant’s reaction and body language also showed that he had lost interest in their union.

Akintayo thus dissolved their marriage.