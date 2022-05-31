Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a four-year-old girl, Amina Garba, who drowned in a well at Kofar Waika, in the Ungoggo Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Agency, Saminu Abdullahi, made available to pressmen.

He, however, disclosed that the Kofar Nasarawa Fire Service received a distress call at 2:05 pm, from Alkasim Ibrahim.

He said that on arrival, the rescue team discovered that a four-year-old girl had accidentally fallen into a well.

Mr Abdullahi further disclosed that the team immediately swung into action and succeeded in retrieving the body of the young girl and later confirmed dead by health officials.

He however stated that the remains of Amina has been handed over to the ward Head of Kofar Waika, Alhaji Isma’ila Yusuf.





Mr Abdullahi then urged parents to set a watch over their children and guardians.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Four-year-old drowns in Kano

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Four-year-old drowns in Kano