Gombe APC primary fallout: Senator BK Amos takes case to appeal committee

The Senator representing Gombe South in the Senate under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bulus K Amos, has petitioned the National Secretariat of the party calling for the cancellation of last week’s senatorial primary election which he lost to Sen Joshua Lidani.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the exercise, Senator Bulus in the petition is alleging that, Sani Sabo, an appointee of the Gombe State Government whose name was not among the officials to conduct the election, came out without the ballot papers and announced a result that was not counted, a development making him call for the outright cancellation of the results.

The senator also alleged that, after the delegates had cast their votes, security agents around the venue intimidated and insisted that everyone leave the premises including the aspirants.

He added that only the three agents of the aspirants and electoral officials were allowed to remain at the venue.

According to him, during the process of sorting out the ballot papers which the agents were as well denied holding the ballots of their aspirants, the electoral officers handled the ballots which the sorting process clearly indicated that he, Senator Bulus was leading.

He further alleged that shortly after that, the electoral officials and all the Local Government party chairmen entered a secluded room while all agents were denied access by the security agents.





Senator Bulus is therefore claiming that the electoral process was hijacked by strange electoral officers and that the votes were not counted according to the guidelines.

Recall that one Sani Sabo had on Saturday announced former Deputy Governor of the State and One time Senator, Joshua Lidani, as the winner of the election with 90 votes, beating Bilyaminu Babadidi, 70 votes and Bulus K Amos, 40 votes, after over an hour of vote sorting.

Our correspondent who monitored the election, reports that there was tension with physical confrontations in the venue of the election, Government Lodge, Billiri, thus creating so much confusion before Sani Sabo, after making intermittent phone calls and meetings, hurriedly announced the results after over one hour of suspense and waiting.

