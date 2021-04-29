Four secondary school students abducted in Plateau

Four secondary school students of a secondary school in Plateau State were in the early hours of Thursday abducted from their school.

The four students were abducted at Capro Secondary Mission School at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

However, reports said as the students were being taken away, three of them escaped from their abductors while the fourth students had been taken away and is currently in their captivity.

The school is an arm of Calvary ministries.

Capro is few kilometres away from the Yakubu Gowon airport and about 60 kilometres from Jos, the state capital.

A global mission leader and President of Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam confirmed to Channels Television that the attackers broke the rear fence of the school where a hole was drilled to gain access into the school compound and abducted the students.

He further stated that the intervention of security agencies prevented what could have been another mass abduction as the assailants took to their heels after realising the reinforcement of security in the area.

Details later…

