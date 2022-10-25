Four reasons you should massage your breast

Breast massage is an action you can use for many purposes, from identifying breast cancer and easing sore muscles to improving your breastfeeding experience. Even just 15 minutes of massage may be enough to reap the benefits.

You can perform breast massages on yourself. There are very few risks involved, so you can do it as often as you like. Ashley Marcin, on healthline.com, here are some of the reasons you should massage your breasts.

1. Improves the flow of milk

Breast massage has many benefits for lactating women. Massage also helps improve the flow of milk. The combination of suckling and massage works to both empty the milk ducts and encourage the production of more milk.

Massage also helps prevent and treat issues like engorgement, plugged milk ducts, or mastitis, an infection of the breast tissue.

2. Early identification of breast cancer

Breast self-exams and mammograms are ways to identify breast cancer at its earliest stages. Detecting cancer in the early stages improves your outcome, so it’s a good idea to make it part of your routine.

3. Stimulates the lymphatic system

Your breast tissue extends into the area under your armpit. There are many lymph nodes in this part of the body, and massaging them may help stimulate your lymphatic system.

Your lymphatic system is responsible for helping your body flush out toxins. If you’ve had surgery on your lymph nodes, you may experience a buildup of waste fluids called lymphedema. You may also hear this type of breast massage referred to as manual lymph drainage. Symptoms of lymphedema include swelling in the arm, breast, or chest. Usually, it results from surgery or radiation. Standard treatment often involves using compression to relieve the swelling.

A combination of bandaging and massage treats breast-related lymphedema. Adding massage shows more significant improvement than just bandaging. Even if you don’t have lymphedema, breast massage may help rid your body of toxins trapped in the lymphatic system.

4. Sore muscles

If you’re feeling sore, breast massage can also help ease the tension in your chest muscles. These muscles are called your pectorals. Perhaps you participate in activities, exercises, or sports that strain these muscles. The pectorals are shaped like triangles and rest underneath your breasts. If you develop tension in your back, you may compensate by tensing your chest muscles as well.

Massage to the chest can bring on more lasting relaxation than massaging the back alone. If you have only had your back massaged, your brain will still sense the tension in your chest when your session is complete. As a result, the brain may send tension back to your back to rebalance the forces in the two areas of your body. The massage method you use may differ depending on the benefits you’re looking to receive.





