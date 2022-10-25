Five secrets you should never hide from your partner

Some people think it’s best to reduce the openness in a relationship from 100% to about 90% because they feel their partner really can’t handle the truth.

However, no matter how painful some situations are, alienating your partner will destroy any good that once existed.

There are secrets you should never hide from your partner, especially if it is dangerous. Here are some secrets you shouldn’t be hiding:

1. Your medical information

The issue of medical history is very important when dating. It is one of the things people consider to decide if they are willing to go into a full-time relationship, or if someone’s medical condition is serious.

You should tell your partner about chronic conditions like asthma because they will help you when something happens. Before dating, discuss other health issues, such as HIV/AIDS and so on.

2. Your relationship expectations

Differences in family goals can easily destroy relationships. Some of these may be unavoidable, but many will survive with better communication.

An example is when your partner doesn’t want kids but you know you secretly want them. Don’t say things just to please them, because they need to know what your true feelings are.

3. The child(ren) you have had

Those who choose to hide their fertility in the past will regret it later. This shows that you are rude and that you are acting recklessly as a parent.

If you have kids, just say it and don’t withhold details because the truth will come out one day and it won’t end well.

4. Career goals

Dating or marriage means that your life and purpose are coming together. Changes in your career will affect each other, so it’s no secret.





For example, if you know that you are planning to move to a new country for work or school, you should tell them as soon as possible. It’s not fair to only mention it when you’ve already decided and started planning, or when you’re in the final stages before you leave.

5. Your relationship fears and worries

Stories of sudden suicides by women or men are horrific. Psychological problems can hide for a long time until something happens. Concerns about anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, or other mental health issues should be communicated to your partner.

