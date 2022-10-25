Senator Adeyemi kickstarts second phase of project ‘light up Kogi West’

Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi has said all is set for the commencement of the second phase of solar light projects for communities in the North Central part of the state.

A statement from the Media office of Senator Smart Adeyemi and made available to journalists in Abuja disclosed that the second phase will kick start in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area and extend to other LGAs in the senatorial district, covering over 200 communities.

“The project which is billed to cover an estimated 59 wards within the 85 wards of the senatorial district is making giant strides and gathering momentum towards completion. This is in fulfillment of the campaign promises made by Senator Adeyemi specifically that dividends of democracy must be brought home to the people of Kogi West senatorial district.

“He is resolute in continuing to deliver on quality representation for his people at the red chamber and will not renege on his mandate until June 2023, when he will be expected to bow out of the Senate as an undisputable outstanding senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“An estimated one thousand poles will be constructed in the seven local government areas that make up the senatorial districts while 150 solar poles had earlier been provided in the first phase of the scheme tagged, ‘Project Light Up Kogi West’.

“To ensure feedback from residents of the communities to benefit from the project, coordinators of this second phase will comprise a minimum of three indigenes per local government to be nominated.

“Their names will be released accordingly for public consumption before the process flags off. This is to ensure the strict adherence to the even distribution of the solar poles to nooks and crannies of the local governments and most importantly, to ensure due diligence and accountability.”

Some of the residents of the beneficiary communities commended the initiative of Senator Smart Adeyemi.

President Kabba Youths for Good Governance, Comrade Gbaiyegun Sunday, thanked the lawmaker for always responding promptly to the demands of the community.

” The people of Kabba will always be extremely grateful to him, because each and every time we are faced with difficulties, he has always been the first to take a stance. This gives all of us the impression that electing him to serve as our representative was never a wrong choice on our part as residents of this constituency,” he said.

Honourable Ishola David, from Yagba Federal Constituency, equally thanked the federal lawmaker.

“The first and second solar lights distribution across Kogi West has gone a long way in illuminating the towns and villages in the various communities.

“The areas that were dark before are now visible in the night, giving room for people to see clearly.

“Bad people who operates in the dark in the past because of the solar lights now their operations have been reduced drastically.





“The presence of solar lights has given more life to people to stay very late for their petty businesses which has increased the local economy.

“The solar lights have given room for more recreational activities and interactions. People now live without fear of a low power supply.

“Our people are very happy and thankful for the solar lights because it has brightened the communities. The social and economic activities have improved. We thank distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi for discharging his legislative works for the betterment of Kogi West residents.”

Alhaji Uba Sadi Abubakar who lives in Lokoja Local Government said the solar street light in Lokoja is already making a positive impact in the streets.

“The solar street lights were installed in very strategic places where in most cases, they are battling with criminal and cultist activities.

“The good people of Lokoja appreciate the senator’s good gesture for lighting up their Federal constituency.”

