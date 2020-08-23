Four persons dead in car accident in Lagos

Four persons have died in a car accident at Epe area of the Lagos State on Sunday.

Tribune Online gathered that the unfortunate incident happened when a Toyota Camry collided with a tricycle and resulting in an accident.

Spokesperson, Lagos Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident.

He said the Toyota Camry with registration number LSR-724FW and a tricycle were involved in the accident.

“From the Information gathered by the Lagos Rapid Transit from police officers from Odo-Noforija Divisional Headquarters Epe, the accident was as a result of combusted front tyre while on top speed. The vehicle skipped off the road and ran into the tricycle rider who was trying to wash his tricycle beside the culvert and somersaulted into the ditch.

“Unfortunately, all three adult males in the Toyota Camry and the rider lost their lives. All commodities have been evacuated to Epe General Hospital,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…