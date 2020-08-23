Sokoto bakers set for three-day strike to increase price of bread

The Master Bakers Association, Sokoto State branch has concluded plans to embark on a three-day warning strike effective from Monday, August 24, to increase the price of bread.

A member of the state executive council of the association who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity disclosed that the association is ready for the warning strike.

“Our members throughout the state have been informed to embark on the strike in order to create awareness for the impending increase in the price of bread in the state.

“The strike is just meant to prepare the minds of our numerous customers in the state of our decision.

“The increment has become necessary due to the increase in the price of our raw materials in the state.

“You will recall that the last time we embarked on any increment in the price of bread is more than three years now.

“In between then and now, a lot has changed in the market with the constant increase in the price of sugar, flour, butter among others.

“We have no choice than to appeal to the customers in the state for their understanding. For us to remain in the market, the little adjustment in the price will be implemented,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online gathered that the increment being proposed by the Sokoto bakers is in between 50 and 100 naira for the consumers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…