Four foods that help fight sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are transmitted through various methods of sexual intercourse (oral, vaginal, and anal). They can be so uncomfortable and dangerous if left untreated.

Apart from your doctor’s prescribed antibiotics, there are several natural treatments to treat these STDs. However, you can avoid these STDs if you use protection during sex and avoid keeping multiple sex partners. According to Thehealthsite.com, here are some foods that can help in fighting against STDs, if you do eventually contract them.

1. Honey

Honey is a natural product that has been widely used for its therapeutic effects. It has been reported to contain about 200 substances. Honey has been used for centuries for medicinal purposes. It is particularly important for its complex antibacterial properties due to hydrogen peroxide, low pH, methylglyoxal, and peptide bee defensin found in it.

Microbial resistance to honey has never been reported, which makes it a timeless remedy for infections and antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Honey has also been used in some gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, inflammatory, and neoplastic states.

2. Ginger

Ginger has exhibited the ability to inhibit growth and even kill oral pathogens. Ginger is a natural, highly effective antibiotic for the treatment of various infections, and its antibacterial properties are microbicidal. The extract of this plant eliminates vaginal yeast infections and reduces pain, such as some STDs.

3. Garlic

Garlic has several health benefits and has been a popular home remedy for centuries. Because of its antibacterial properties, garlic is used as a common home remedy for bacterial infections that lead to STDs.

This immune-boosting herb also has a chemical compound called allicin which inhibits growth and even kills germs. Also, garlic does have antifungal properties and fights the growth of yeast, which may make it beneficial during antibiotic treatment for chlamydia.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar treats genital warts at home. It’s similar to prescription medications that use acidic ingredients to kill off viruses. You can soak cotton wool in apple cider vinegar and apply it to warts.

Genital warts are sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) caused by certain low-risk strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). These are different from the high-risk strains that can lead to cervical dysplasia and cancer.

No matter the home remedies, remember that your doctor should always be the first person to speak to.





