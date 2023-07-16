Four persons on Sunday lost their lives in a lone accident that happened at Ayetoro axis on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Tribune reports.

The Public Relations Officer for the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said 11 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He said that the accident occurred about 9.59am on Sunday, leaving three men and one woman dead.

Akinniyi said the rear tyre of the ill-fated Foton commercial bus travelling to Lagos burst on motion while the vehicle somersaulted severally and landed in a ditch.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Niger has also confirmed a road traffic crash involving an articulated trailer loaded with about 78 passengers in Wuya Community along Bida Mokwa road.