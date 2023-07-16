Operatives of the Nigerian Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, in the early hours of Sunday, responded to a distress call following the kidnap of two residents by suspected bandits, which led to the rescue of the victims.

Our reporter learnt that exchange of gunfire between police and the hoodlums forced the hoodlums to abandon the victims and flee into the bush.

Residents of Mpape community had told newsmen earlier, how gunmen believed to be seven in number, invaded the area between 1am and 2am in the wee hours and took away the two residents.

“They were shooting sporadically, causing residents to wake up and started calling the police”.

“After sometime some of us came out to discover they had left with 2 residents towards a destination and the police went after them,” a resident said.

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh stated that police tracked the hoodlums to a corner where a hot exchange ensued.

She said: “The victims have been rescued by the police and would soon be reunited with their loved ones”, she said.

“There was a swift response from our men from Mpape and the command’s tactical team.

“They mounted pressure on the criminals which forced them to leave behind the victims.”

She further added that “efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspects. We are on the trail of the suspects”.

