The Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Professor Timothy Adebayo, has revealed the university’s readiness to elevate the Osoogun campus beyond its current status.

Osoogun holds historical significance as the ancestral homeland of the late Bishop Ajayi Crowther, the revered missionary after whom the university is named.

During a courtesy visit to Prof Adebayo’s office by the Bishop of the Anglican Church Diocese of Ajayi Crowther, Bishop Collins Babalola, the vice chancellor highlighted ongoing academic activities at the Osoogun campus.

He emphasised ACU’s presence in the community, citing the remodeling and construction of the traditional leader’s palace as an example.

Present during the visit were the deputy vice-chancellor, Prof Olumuyiwa Popoola; Registrar, Dr Jadesola Babatola; Deputy Registrar, VC Office, Mr Olusegun Ojo; Bursar, Dr Ayodele Olusanwo; Acting Librarian Dr Olutoyin Oso; and the university Chaplain, Ven. Ivan Ewuzie.

Bishop Babalola commended the university administration for its dedication to building on the initiatives of past administrations, particularly focusing on the Osoogun campus.

Expressing his interest in the university’s plans for both the campus and the town, he acknowledged the positive developments observed during his visit.

The vice chancellor responded by outlining the university’s current efforts and future plans for the Osoogun campus to include the ongoing part-time programme, renovation plans for existing structures, and the remodeling and construction of the traditional ruler’s palace.

He said the land survey has been completed while documentation processes have begun and they are awaiting the issuance of the certificate of occupancy.

Despite the challenges of managing a multi-campus institution, Prof Adebayo assured that ACU is committed to developing all its campuses such as Ofa-Meta and Kiyeseni, detailing the various academic and research activities taking place there.

Regarding Osoogun, the vice chancellor explained the provision of medical services through a dispensary, emphasising the university’s dedication to the well-being of the local community.

He also acknowledged the visit of the Osoogun-in-Council to his office in December and expressed gratitude for their positive response.

In response, Bishop Babalola shared his efforts to engage local and state authorities to address infrastructural challenges in Osoogun, particularly regarding electricity and road conditions.

He suggested a formal handover and dedication ceremony for the reconstructed palace to further strengthen the ties between the university and the local community.

