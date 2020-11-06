Foundation to present scholarships, grants to students, women

THE Lateefah Moyosore Durosinmi Foundation (LMDF) will tomorrow present scholarship awards and support to 48 students, as well as grants to 28 women in small scale businesses.

The chairperson of the foundation, Professor Fatimah Abdulkareem, disclosed this in a statement announcing the seventh edition of the awards and grants.

She said all the beneficiaries were selected from the six South West states and Ife Central Local Government Area of Osun State.

With the 2020 awards, the foundation would have given out 159 scholarships to students and grants to 90 women in the zone.

The foundation, according to Professor Abdulkareem, has also continued to support previous beneficiaries for sustainability.

Abdulkareem said the event would hold on the premises of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, from 11.00 a.m. with Alhaji Moshood Giwa, Managing Director, GMT Hotels and Events Centre, Osogbo, as chairman, while Dr (Mrs) Taiwo Adeagbo, acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, would speak on education and economic challenges in a pandemic period.

Other dignitaries expected to grace the occasion are Mrs Olubukola Olaboopo, Osun State Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs; Alhaja Maryam Ogunlade, Ekiti State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Professor Abubakre Sanusi from OAU, Ile-Ife and Mr Jamiu Olawunmi, Special Adviser on Education to the Osun State Governor.

