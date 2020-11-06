Grand Mosque receives first batch of Umrah pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia

THE Grand Mosque on Wednesday received the first batch of Umrah pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia as part of the third phase of gradual resumption of Umrah pilgrimage and visits to the Holy Mosques.

In the third phase, 20,000 Umrah performers and 60,000 worshipers are allowed to enter the Grand Mosque per day amid the application of a series of coronavirus preventive measures to ensure their health and safety.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has completed its preparations to serve Umrah pilgrims from different parts of the world while taking the necessary health precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It has mobilised all its capabilities to serve the pilgrims performers in a safe and healthy atmosphere.

According to the president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, a total of 4,000 male and female workers equipped with more than 470 machines are involved in cleaning and disinfecting the Grand Mosque as well as supervising and following up of the Grand Mosque services and cleaning project plan.

