Foundation spends over N13m on 35 FCT students in skills acquisition training

By Tyavzua Saanyol | Abuja
A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF), has spent over N13m to train 35 secondary school students in skills acquisition in Pyakasa, Abuja.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the trainees, the executive director of LMF,  Honourable Rosemary Osikoya said “54 students in public school were enrolled for the pilot public school co-curricular TVET Project flagged off on July 8, 2021” regretting that some of the students dropped out leaving 35.

She stated that the students were “taught trade skills such as basic garment making for men, women and children; bag making as well as catering craft practices in baking and confectionery and food preparation.”

Osikoye explained that the cost of training materials for the graduating students was well over N13m.

“For the past five years, we have been rendering vocational skills both in and out of schools, both in rural and urban communities and so far, we have trained about six hundred people. Most of the people we have trained are the vulnerable in society. So with this training programme given them hope,”Osikoye said

The Executive Director also noted that FCT Basic Education Board provided the classroom used as the venue of the pilot projects, noting that the three public schools in the community; the primary, junior and senior secondary school had no vocational workshops.

She expressed delight that after six months of learning in different fields, the students could make garments, bake cakes and prepare food professionally.

Creativity, innovation, skills mastery demonstrated by students were rated by judges at the graduation ceremony and the outstanding students were rewarded with prizes.

The outstanding students in garment making were rewarded with  sewing machines each while in catering craft practice the first prize , given was gas cooker; second price: cake mixer and third price, set of  cooking pots.

