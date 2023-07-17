A non-governmental organization, Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation has disclosed that some selected orphans and less privileged pupils from 27 states and Abuja are to benefit from zakat distribution this year.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Executive Director Zakkat and Sadaqat Foundation, Prince Suleiman Olagunju during the distribution ceremony of Zakkat held at Rabiat Jumuat mosque’s old site in Gusau, Zamfara state.

He said the foundation has been in existence for over twenty-two years in the country.

Olagunju who was represented by Dr Yusuf Adelekun disclosed that 27 states including Abuja would benefit from the Zakkat through the foundation.

“The foundation collected Zakat and Sadaqat from 18 states of well-to-do individuals and organisations, we have been in existence for over 22 years, and we collect and distribute zakat.”

According to him, the foundation started gradually with little contribution among members, but today the foundation collects up to N400 million as Zakat and Sadaqat from Muslims.

They revealed that N750,000 was earmarked for distribution to orphans and the less privileged pupils this year in Zamfara state, to cover for their up keeping.

“We understand that education in this part of the country is neglected, we decided to assist orphans and less privileged to acquire both Western and Islamic knowledge with a little of our support.”

Earlier on, the Zamfara State coordinator, Mallam Ibrahim Tudu said 22 students from 12 schools were sponsored in the state by the foundation.

Tudu explained that orphans and less privileged persons are the beneficiaries of the assistance in the state.

He maintained that as a result of the assistance from the foundation,12 pupils have graduated with sixty hizb of the Holy Quran while 16 have memorized Holy Quran.





Tudu stressed that the foundation has paid registration fees for 22 beneficiaries at nursery, primary and secondary schools in the state.

He warned against absenteeism and absconding from school by the beneficiaries adding that periodic supervision would be intensified by the official of the foundation.

