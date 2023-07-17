Following fears of breakdown of law and order in the Umueri community, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, a group, Ikenga Umueri, has warned against leadership crisis in the area, saying any attempt at causing a crisis should be stopped.

It noted that the present leadership of Umueri General Assembly,UGA, Ambassador John Metchie, has engendered peace not only in the community but with neighbouring Aguleri and Umuoba Anam among others.

A statement by the Chairman of Ikenga Umueri, Chief Okolo Ibegbunem, decried what was described as sinister attempts to divide UGA leadership.

The statement reads:”Metchie is the only PG that brought lasting peace to Umueri and also engendered peaceful co-existence between Umueri, Aguleri, Umuoba-Anam and other neighbouring communities.

“He bought security vehicles for all the quarters in Umueri even before he became the President-General. It was unprecedented that apart from equipping Umueri vigilante group with work materials and surveillance vehicles, he went out of his way to also donate patrol cars to vigilante groups of neighbouring villages in order to ensure harmonious working relationship with them.

“The rehabilitation, remodeling and equipping of Umueri General Hospital as well as establishment of dental clinic and deployment of doctors, pharmacists, nurses and other health workers in the community by the state government are among the greatest and most enduring achievements of the President-General.

“His personal initiative called ‘Light-Up Umueri Project’ through which over 150 households, IDP camp and others have been provided solar powered energy is something extraordinary that would be celebrated for years to come.

*We recall the award of scholarships, skill acquisition, and donation of work equipment to hundreds of women and youths of Umueri, all in just one year and three months in office.

“The entire Ikenga Umueri is grateful to Metchie for construction of modern market which monitored all day round with CCTV and construction of feeder roads, among others.

“In the light of these and other developments brought to Umueri and those attracted to the community by him from the local and state government as well as international donor agencies, especially during the 2022 devastating flood, we are grateful.

“However, we advise enemies of progress and their sponsors, to purge their hearts and minds of envy over the rising but well deserved profile of Chief Metchie.





” Metchie’s emergence as the Deputy Commander General of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Services and appointment as African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) are things that every Umueri sons and daughters should be proud of instead of envy by some disgruntled elements.

“We condemn sinister attempts to divide UGA leadership, being plotted by those who are supposed to be fathers of the community and warn that the people may be forced to revolt if attempts to smear the PG’s name are not stopped with immediate effect.

The same enemies of progress worked against former President Generals, Goddy Obidike, Pius Okonkwo and Sunday Udaloh.”

Another community group, Umueri Liberation Forum ,ULF, also warned against division in UGA leadership.

In a letter to the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs signed by Chief Nwakanma Obiora and Chuma Neice, ULF said current tranquility in the community should not give way to crisis.

