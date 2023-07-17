Police operatives attached to Area Command Headquarters, Ihiala, working with operatives of Anambra State Vigilante in Okija, in the Council Area, on Saturday, recovered one HOWO trailer with Reg. No. Delta AKU 247 XB conveying 1000 bags of stolen cement.
The State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, said information revealed that the truck was hijacked at gunpoint by yet unidentified persons on Friday, July 14, at Obiliokite in Delta.
According to Tochukwu, the armed criminals on sighting the joint patrol comprising of the Police and Vigilantes along the Onitsha-Owerri expressway pulled off the road at Okija, abandoned the truck, and fled.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye has ordered a manhunt for the gunmen.
He called on locals within the area to help with any useful information that will help in apprehending the fleeing suspects.
He assureed that any information given in this regard shall be treated with the confidentiality it deserves.
“Members of the public who have useful information on criminals and/or their activities are encouraged to call the Control room number 07039194332.
“Also, the recovered consignment has been released to the rightful owner on the Instruction of the Commissioner of Police,” he disclosed.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo
Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…
PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’
It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…
OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu
Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…
VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up
A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…
Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete
For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…
The anarchy in the South-East
THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…