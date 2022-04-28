The 14th edition of the healthcare intervention programme of Dozie Nwankwo Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, was on Wednesday, launched for seven (7) Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the benefiting Council areas are; Anoacha, Dunukofia, Awka North, Awka South, Njikoka, Idemili North and Idemili South, all in Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The medical outreach according to Honourable Dozie Nwankwo, the group’s founder and the serving Lawmaker representing Anoacha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, is to offer special medical treatments at no cost to indigent people of the area suffering one ailment or the other.

He said the gesture has no political undertone as being rumour at different political camp.

Nwankwo, who was represented at the flag-off ceremony held at Enugwu-Kwu civil centre, in Njikoka Council Area, by his Personal Assistant, Hon Dike Martins, explain that the outreach is to alleviate many health challenges for the people as it can and support others in accessing medical insurance.

“Presently, we are undertaking our 2022 medical outreach for the seven council areas that constitute Anambra Central Senatorial District. It is aimed at addressing the numerous health challenges of our people.





“The medical outreach of the foundation has been on for 15 years now. And it is currently going simultaneously across the 7-LGAs.

Hon Dozie Nwankwo, who is also contesting for Senate, to represent Anambra Central at the red chambers of the National Assembly Abuja, in the 2023 general election, added that the foundation was also into talent hunt, and plans to harvest young talents from other incoming youth empowerment programmes of his Constituency.

He use the outreach to solicit support from the beneficiaries of his Senatorial ambition.

Foundation offers free medical care to seven LGAs in Anambra