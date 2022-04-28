2023: We’ll support whoever emerges PDP presidential candidate, Makinde says

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, said leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will rally behind anyone who emerges as the party’s presidential candidate after its presidential primaries.

According to him, all stakeholders in the party will support whoever God gives to the party and also work together to rescue Nigeria.

The governor stated this at the Presidential Lodge of the Oyo State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, when Akwa Ibom State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Mr Udom Emmanuel, met with party delegates from the South-West geopolitical zone.

Makinde said that the party has left the old order whereby delegates would be ignored by aspirants who would only seek godfathers’ endorsements.

Speaking at the Government House shortly after receiving the Akwa Ibom State governor, Makinde commended PDP leaders and delegates for strengthening democracy within the party and the country.

He said: “I want to recognise our leaders, elders and delegates of South West. This is just supposed to be a vote of thanks. So, I want to thank you for coming to strengthen internal democracy within our party and the country.





“I am saying this because this exercise is geared towards strengthening our internal democracy. “Otherwise, if it were to follow the old order, you won’t even come to meet the delegates. “You will go somewhere while some godfathers will endorse you and that will be all. But this is not the situation today.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I really want to appreciate our leaders, delegates and everyone who has come in here. I can tell you that we have made a lot of sacrifices to get here. Even in Oyo State, the delegates from Irepo LGA would have travelled for 5 hours to get here.

“This is PDP and after we have chosen the flagbearer, we are also still going to work together to rescue Nigeria. “We will support whoever God has decided to give to us at this moment.

“The good thing here is, that we have so many qualified individuals within the PDP. My brother, others will come and at the end of the day, I believe the will of God is going to be done for Nigeria, our country.”

While addressing the delegates, Emmanuel solicited the support of the delegates, noting that he has the capacity and the prerequisite knowledge to turn around the dwindling fortunes of the country.

He declared that the next Nigerian president should be capable of lifting its economy from the morass, adding that as a governor who has demonstrated capacity at the sub-national level, Nigerians should trust him to do well as president.

Udom, who described himself as a detribalised Nigeria, who is ready to unite Nigeria, said he will rescue and restore the lost glory of the country if elected as its next president.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

2023: We’ll support whoever emerges PDP presidential candidate, Makinde says

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

2023: We’ll support whoever emerges PDP presidential candidate, Makinde says