2023: Adegoke meets Oyo South LG bosses, says APC will win in Oyo

A leading aspirant for Oyo South Senatorial District under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adegboyega Adegoke has moved a step forward in achieving his aspiration by meeting with the Chairmen of the party in the nine local governments that make up the senatorial district.

As he also expressed confidence that the APC will win all the three senatorial districts and governorship elections in a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections.

He stated this while meeting with the party chairmen of the nine local governments of Oyo south senatorial district at his Oke-Ado office, Aweni House on Thursday.

The local governments are Ibadan North, Ibadan North East, Ibadan North West, Ibadan South East, Ibadan South West, Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa East, Ibarapa North and Ido Local Government Areas.

Adegoke, who is also the chairman of Solutions 93.9FM and Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadan land soliciting the support of the party chairmen in nine local governments that made up the Oyo South senatorial district, appealed to them on unity among the party leaders, stakeholders and members are key in achieving the APC victory in 2023 elections.

He maintained that his aspiration is borne out of service to the people of the senatorial district and the state as a whole.

Adegoke, a business mogul and philanthropist while expressed optimism that the APC will take over the state in 2023, he admonished party members that to achieve this, they should be more committed and loyal to the party.

According to him, “All that we are doing is to bring everybody together for the benefit of the party. We are here to meet the nine local government chairmen that make up Oyo South, to intimate them about my aspiration, and to seek their support so that my ambition can become a reality.

“Last week, I met with representatives of the nine local governments, and today, with the party chairmen. It is a gradual process and the movement is a success. And I am quite sure with their support, commitment and loyalty to the party, I know we are going to be successful, victorious.

“As an experienced, passionate, and patriotic son of the soil from Ibadanland, I will deliver the dividend of democracy to the doorsteps of every individual of the senatorial district, the state, and the country as a whole, as I am well equipped with all it takes to turn things around as desired. Oyo south deserves better representation than what we are getting presently.

“Oyo south is the nucleus of Oyo state and it is germane to the emergence of state governance, and there are a lot of competent persons representing the district at the red chamber, who can offer to improve the fortune of the district and the state as a whole.

“I want to implore all of us to come together for the benefit of the party so that we can win the state in a landmark victory. I want to appeal as well that we should always abide by the principle of all-inclusiveness and politics without violence or objectivity, and be constructive in all steps taken to reach the promised land.

“I want to enjoin you all to remain steadfast, committed, to this course and party, so that at the end of the day, victory shall be ours.”