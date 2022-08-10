Former Rivers Commissioner picks AA governorship ticket

A former Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Dawari George has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the 2023 elections.

George, a former member of the House of Representatives, was among the 19 APC governorship aspirants who signed an agreement to support any candidate that emerged candidate of the party at the primaries.

He emerged as the sole candidate after he polled 93 votes during a substitute primary election conducted in Port Harcourt on Wednesday morning.

The primary was witnessed by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), the Department of State Services, and the Police.

In his victory speech, George said,” Today, after wide consultations across different strata of society, and in line with my personal conviction of a divine call to service.

“I accept my election as the flag bearer of the Action Alliance (AA) and consequently offer myself to the electorate and the good people of Rivers State to contest for the dignified office of the Governor of our dear Rivers State.

“2023 offers a defining moment for us as a people to take a significant leap towards the actualization of the dreams of our founding fathers who envisioned a united and prosperous State for all – indigenes and residents.”

Also Speaking, the National Chairman of the party, Kenneth Udeze, said though George was a sole candidate, the primary had to be conducted through the option A-4 mode in line with the Electoral Act.

He said; “This election is a very simple one which the state chairman of the party can handle, but because Rivers State is unique for the party.

“It is our intention to take over Rivers State in 2023, and that is why I am here. Not just for me, but the national leadership of the party.”

The chairman of the governorship party’s substitute primary panel, Ata Joesph declared George the winner of the governorship primary saying he derived his powers from the leadership of the Action Alliance.”

The chairman of the governorship primary panel also announced the names of seven candidates who emerged for the state House of Assembly election.

Dawari, a former ally to the immediate past minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, resigned his membership of the APC on July 8, 2022.

