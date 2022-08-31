The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), has been empowered to revoke, suspend, withdraw or cancel the operational license of any practising pharmacist who violates the rules of operations.

The amended PCN Act was recently signed by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and has also expanded the powers and functions of the Council to inspect, approve, licence and regulate the registration and practice of pharmacy.

The chairman of the Governing Council of PCN, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, in a statement, who appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, for signing the newly amended Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) Establishment Act 2022 bill into law, was optimistic that the Act would improve the workings of PCN and encourage more professionalism in the profession of pharmacy.

Mora, appreciated members of the National Assembly for their efforts towards the realization of the amended PCN Act maintained that the new expanded the powers of PCN Governing Council to regulate all stakeholders involved in the pharmacy distribution chain all the way, as well as inclusion of all stakeholders involved in the pharmacy distribution chain in their plans and programmes.

He also indicated that the experience requirement for the composition of the PCN Governing Council such as the appointment of the Chairman was extended from hitherto 15 years to 25 years, while the tenure of the Chairman and Governing Council members were also extended from three to four years.

Also, the new law recommended experience of not less than 10 years post-qualification for eight members that are expected to represent the geopolitical zones of the Federation as would be appointed by the Minister of Health on the recommendation of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).

It recommended an introduction of pre-action notice before a suit can be brought against the PCN, and the PCN must be notified before any action can be brought against it.





It also recommended that the Federal High Court shall have jurisdiction to hear and determine criminal and civil matters under the Act, with the new law expressing stating that the Federal High court has jurisdiction to hear and determine criminal and civil matters under this Act.