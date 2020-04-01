Former minister of finance, Nenadi Usman, loses husband

Dr. Sa’ad Usman, The Emir of Jere in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has died at the age of 70.

The late Emir was a husband to Nenadi Usman, a former Minister of Finance and one time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Salanke Jere and spokesperson of the Jere Chiefdom, Hamza Yakubu, confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr Yakubu said the traditional ruler died in the early hours of Wednesday at his Kaduna residence following a protracted illness.

“Our Emir passed on at about 2:40 a.m today after a protracted illness. You know he had been having a long-standing spinal cord problem.

“He had received treatment at different hospitals, including National Hospital, Abuja and one in London.

“We pray to God to bless his soul and grant him paradise,” he added

The late Emir will be buried by 2 p.m in Jere according to Islamic rites.

