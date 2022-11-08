Former MILAD wife kidnapped in Kwara, released after three days

Wife of the retired military administrator of Bauchi and Osun States, Mrs Jumoke Bamigboye, on Monday night regained her freedom from her abductors who reportedly kidnapped her on Saturday.

Mrs Bamigboye, who is the wife of the retired Colonel Theophilus Bamigboye, was abducted last Saturday in the Oko Olowo area in the Ilorin metropolis in the Ilorin South local government area of Kwara state.

Mrs Bamigboye, a Magistrate in Kwara state and a member of Rotary Club International, was reportedly kidnapped by some gunmen on her way from the farm on Saturday.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the wife of the former military administrator was returning from her farm in the Oko Olowo area where she was said to have gone to supervise Garri processing meant for supply to her customers.

The kidnappers were said to have contacted her family, demanding a ransom of N100million for her release until it was later negotiated to N50 million as of Monday evening.

Colonel Bamigboye, who confirmed the abduction to journalists on Monday night before her release, said that she was kidnapped by gunmen at Oko-Olowo while returning from the farm on Saturday.

“She was returning from the farm on Saturday evening when gunmen waylaid and forced her out of her car. They took her away to an unknown destination. They later got in contact and demanded ransom to be paid before her release. Efforts are on top gear to secure her release”, he said.

However, while confirming her release on Tuesday, Bamigboye said that she was released on Monday night but not after the payment of ransom which he did not disclose.

“She was set free and released last night. We thank God for her safety but not without payment of ransom”.

Bamigboye said that his wife had been taken to the hospital for medical attention after her release from her abductors.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the release said that Mrs Bamigboye was released by the kidnappers last night.

He said that three suspects had been arrested in connection with her kidnap.

Okasanmi was, however, silent on whether any ransom was paid to the kidnappers before she was released.

“Yes, she has been released. Three suspects were arrested and an effort to get the remaining suspects underway, please.”





Meanwhile, sympathizers have been trooping to the residence of Colonel Theophilus Bamigboye (rtd) in the GRA area, Ilorin to congratulate him on the release of his wife.

Some of the sympathizers sighted included the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, his chiefs and Oloris while he was receiving telephone calls every minute from far and wide from eminent people who were congratulating him.

