Former Kwara governor’s aide wins Kwara South Senatorial ticket in SDP

Professor Wale Sulaiman, who was a United States of America based Neurosurgeon and former Special Adviser on Health to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has won the Senatorial ticket in Kwara South zone on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Sulaiman, who emerged as a consensus candidate of SDP was affirmed by delegates from the seven local government councils that constitute the Kwara South Senatorial zone at Omu-Aran, headquarter of Irepodun local government at the weekend. Other councils that constitute the zone included Ifelodun, Offa, Oyun, Isin, Ekiti and Oke-Ero.

Sulaiman was one of the first appointees of Governor Abdulrazaq in June 2019 and served for a year until September 2021 when he resigned from the cabinet.

Speaking during the affirmation, Sulaiman said that though he is a professional in the health sector, he joined politics to serve the people and help them to have a taste of government.

“Though, I’m a professional and many professionals don’t want to join politics, but I have to go into politics to serve the people. I will do my best so that everyone will have a taste of government. I will make a good representation of Kwara South.

“I have travelled across the state, I know that the health system is poor, education is poor, security is nothing to write home about and I know that our youth need more job.





“I’m a strategist and I understand the government more, it is time we see representative democracy. I will look beyond things that will make our difference through effective legislation, I will use national and international connection to satisfy the yearnings of our people. I will work with others as a team to serve the people and I will make a good representation of the people of Kwara South.

Also speaking, the chairman of SDP Electoral Committee to Kwara state, Barrister John Agbaminoja,

urged members of the party to unite and be accommodating as new members are flooding the party from across the country on daily basis.

Agbaminoja, who said that the SDP is going to take over the government at the federal and state levels, said “decampees are flooding our party from different political parties across the country, our members should unite because the big opposition parties are making efforts to cause crisis in the SDP so that our party will not take over.”

Kwara State deputy chairman of SDP, Dr. Kehinde Akano, handed over the flag of the party to Professor Sulaiman, who would contest on the platform of the party in the 2023 election.

