APC primary: Jimoh Ibrahim wins Ondo south senatorial ticket

Business magnate, Jimoh Ibrahim, on Saturday, was declared the winner of the Ondo South Senatorial District primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after defeating four other contenders.

Ibrahim, won the election by polling 190 votes in the election held at the Stella Maris College, Okitipupa, while his opponent, Mathew Oyerinmade scored 92 votes, Boye Oyewunmi polled 23 votes and former Ambassador to Togo, Sola Iji and Morayo Lebi scored nine votes each.

Appreciating members of the party for their support, Ibrahim said the next step after winning the primary poll is for the people of the district to come together and vote to elect him as the next Senator during the 2023 General Elections.

Extending a hand of fellowship to other contestants, Ibrahim said “today’s primary election has come and gone, leaving behind strong memories of genuine intentions and strong commitments to seek better representation and rapid development for our people in the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State.

“I salute the fighting spirit and sportsmanship of my fellow aspirants, all in our quest to better the lives of our people. I specially thank the leader of our party in the State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for providing a level playing field and credible primaries.

“Also, I hail the steadfastness and strong commitments of our party chairman in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, in ensuring peaceful conduct of the primaries; and growing tick skin against blackmailers and brilliant liars.





“It takes a mature minded man with a high level of tolerance to withstand such wicked evil plots against his person.

“Let me use this medium to urge my fellow contestants and party men to sheath their swords, and bring back the peace of our party. Let us work together strongly as we move towards 2023 General Elections and win all the available political positions for APC, including our Senatorial District currently occupied by the opposition, PDP.”

