Former Governor, Yero to lead PDP presidential rally committee in Kaduna

Former Governor of Kaduna state, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero has been appointed as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) presidential rally committee in Kaduna.

Yero was inaugurated alongside the PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Mohammed Sani Sidi as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee.

Other members of the committee included; the National Youth Leader, Muhammed Suleiman, Haruna Yunusa Sa’eed, Mohammed Sani Abbas, Shehu Sani and 54 others.

While inaugurating the committee, the PDP Chairman, Kaduna State chapter, Felix Hassan Hyet urged the committee members to put the interest of the party above any other interest.

Hyet disclosed that the Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar will be spending three days in Kaduna state ahead of his campaign slated for Monday.

According to the party Chairman, Atiku is expected to visit the three senatorial zones of the state.

