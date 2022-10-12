Bowen University researcher, Prof Dahunsi selected for Harvard fellowship

A professor of Environmental Microbiology at Bowen University, Olatunde Samuel

Dahunsi has emerged as the first Nigerian scientist to win the Harvard Radcliffe Fellowship in 2022/2023 cohort of 50 fellows.

Dahunsi, a Research Professor at Bowen University, is one of the three Africans selected as Fellows in the 2022/2023 cohort and the first Nigerian scientist who broke the jinx and became the first-ever Harvard Radcliffe Fellow in the Sciences

Following this development, Olatunde Dahunsi is mandated to conduct research in renewable and sustainable energy generation, waste management and sustainable agriculture

According to a press release from the office of the Directorate of Information, Protocol and Public Relations, of the university headed by Honorable Toba Adaramola, Professor Dahunsi would also work on a book that addresses the problems of waste management in developing nations by focusing on the development of a sustainable method of waste collection, sorting and storage that contributes not only to solid waste management but also to the establishment of biorefineries that generate biofuel and biochemical products.

Dahunsi holds a PhD in microbiology and has published more than 90 research articles in peer-reviewed journals. He has earlier received grants from the Foundation of Science and Technology Development at Ton Duc Thang University, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam for his study “Food Waste Biorefinery for Production of Platform Chemicals with a Circular Economy Approach.”

He also received the prestigious INSA JRD-TATA Fellowship from the Indian National Science Academy and a TWAS-DFG Cooperation Visits Programme award to a research institute in Germany.

In his congratulatory message to Professor Olatunde Dahunsi, the Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University, Professor Joshua Ogunwole urged Professor Dahunsi not to rest on his oars and to use this opportunity to look into how to solve various problems in Nigeria and the world at large.

The Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University is one of the world’s leading centres for interdisciplinary research and exploration. The Institute provides invaluable support to scholars and students pursuing path-breaking research and creative projects. So far, about 1,195 fellows have been awarded worldwide with only four from Nigeria.

