Former ABSU VC becomes PDP guber standard bearer

By Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia
Former ABSU VC,

 

A former Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University Uturu, ABSU Prof Uche Eleazar Ikonne has emerged as the winner of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP governorship primary conducted in Abia.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Gov. Ayodele Fayose said Prof. Ikonne polled 468 votes to beat two others; Mayor Lucky Igbokwe who polled 45 votes and Ezinwanyi Jonah who polled 5 votes.

Only three aspirants stood for the primary as 8 others, including the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu withdrew from the race.

In his acceptance speech, Ikonne assured of carrying the state forward.

Also speaking the second runner-up, Ezinwanyi Jonah described the election as free, adding “to your tenths, O’ Israel.”


Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday's meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

