Update on Kala-Balge: Zulum’s aide confirms 32 killed, says victims were not farmers

Thirty-two (32) persons are believed to be the number of victims killed by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists around Mudu village, some 45 kilometres away from Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, last weekend.

Governor Babagana Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, confirmed the figure in an update released to journalists on Wednesday from Maiduguri.

The statement also confirmed that six persons were injured while two escaped the attack unhurt.

“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is very disturbed by the unfortunate killing of fellow citizens at the weekend. Pending a full report, the governor was briefed by the Majority Leader of Borno State House of Assembly, Mohammed Dige, who represents Kala-Balge where the victims hailed from,” Gusau said.

“From the lawmaker’s briefing, a total of 32 youths are believed to have been killed by the insurgents. The youths were not farmers but highly enterprising young men engaged in gathering metals popularly called ‘Kayan Ajaokuta’ which are sold as raw materials for steel production. The victims were said to have gone to a deserted Mudu village in Dikwa LGA, which is 45 kilometres away from Rann in Kala-Bakge, in search of the raw materials; but in the process, they were unfortunately ambushed by the insurgents. Six persons were injured during the ambush while two escaped unhurt”, he added.

“A team of soldiers, alongside the Chairman of Kala-Balge LGA, on Tuesday, recovered 14 bodies of victims who were apparently tied and shot at close range,” the spokesman said.





“Governor Zulum shares deeply the pains of bereaved families and the good people of Kala-Balge and is awaiting a full report by the end of today before necessary measures,” Gusau noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Zulum’s aide confirms 32 Zulum’s aide confirms 32

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Zulum’s aide confirms 32 Zulum’s aide confirms 32