Governorship primary: Benue Speaker defeats dep gov, others to pick PDP ticket

The Speaker of Benue State Assembly, Titus Uba on Wednesday emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate for the 2023 general election.

Uba defeated five others including the deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu to pick the party ticket.

The speaker clinched 731 votes while the deputy governor polled 81 votes at a primary that was held at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

Four other contestants participated in the primary including Dr Dennis Ityavyar, former Commissioner for Education scored got 2 votes, Dr Paul Angya, former acting Director-General, Standard Of Nigeria, SON, got 1 vote, Dominic Terkaa Ucha, House of Assembly member for Vandeikya 1 vote and Engr. Ben Akaarkar scored 0 votes. A total of 851 delegates voted during the primaries.

Uba in his acceptance speech noted that a big responsibility had been placed on his shoulder, and called on all the party faithful to join hands with him to be able to win the general election.

The deputy governor Benson Abounu in his emotional laden speech said no one can swim against the tide, maintaining that the party authority has spoken well, loud and clear.





“Only God can make it possible for somebody like me (Idoma man) to be Governor of Benue State,” he said.

The State Governor, Samuel Ortom urged all party loyalists to give the candidate the needed support to succeed at the general polls.

He said as leader of the party in the State, he will do everything to ensure that Uba wins the Governorship seat in 2023.

The primary election was held in a peaceful atmosphere amidst tight security.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Governorship primary Governorship primary

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Governorship primary Governorship primary