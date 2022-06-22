Forgery: Court vindicates Warri chief, awards N5m cost of damages

By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
A Federal High Court sitting in Warri has vindicated Chief Robinson Ariyo of a case of forgery instigated against him by a fellow chief in the Palace of the Olu of Warri Kingdom in 2018.

The judgement came four years after the case was levelled against him.

The presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang, ordered Dr Winifred Temisanren to pay Chief Ariyo five million naira as the general cost of damages.

Justice Abang gave the order on June 17, 2022, while delivering judgement on a lawsuit FHC/WR/CS/75/2018 between Ariyo (Applicant) and Temisanren (1st Respondent) and five others.

In the judgement, the court also gave a condition of 10 per cent interest per annum from the day of judgement till the sum is paid.

The Judge also awarded a cost of N50,000 against Temisanren and N50,000 against the 2nd to the 5th Respondents.

It will be recalled that the case of forgery was levelled against the Applicant in 2018 by a fellow chief in the Palace of the Olu of Warri Kingdom.

Responding to the judgement, the applicant (Ariyo) expressed thanks to God that he had been vindicated of the forgery case levelled against him.

Ariyo recalled that in 2018 at the Council of chiefs at the Palace of Olu of Warri, he reported that some of their chiefs told lies and that was most undesirable.


“I said this in respect of the admission by Chief Akoma Dudun, (Egbewu), that he briefed me to file an application against the judgment of Dr Richmond Leigh.

“I told him I could not do so because it was my office then, Patrick Oganwu & Associates where I trained, that did the case.

“Egbewu, however, denied that I sent him to another lawyer upon his request.

“I informed the Council that I was subsequently arrested and detained by the police and later released.

“Egbewu denied everything he had admitted before the Crown then in the presence of other Chiefs,” he said.

Ariyo explained further that, he felt sad that a Senior Chief could come before the Crown and admit the truth of a matter and go to the Police Station to deny it.

He said that the action was tantamount to placing a fellow Chief of the Palace at the risk of arrest, detention and ridicule.

“This was observed by the Council without any intervention under the leadership of former Chairman of the Council, Ayirimi Emami.

“I left that meeting very sad and disappointed, thereafter, instituted an action against the Police and Dr Temisanren whom one of our Chiefs used to write the said Petition against me.

“The Petition was written by the personal lawyer of the said Chief on behalf of Dr Temisanren.

“Today, I thank God that I was completely cleared of the case of forgery against me instigated by the said Chief with the deliberate denial of Egbewu,” Ariyo said.

