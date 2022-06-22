Gunmen open fire on provision store, kill two kids, landlord in Delta

Rampaging gunmen, suspected to be hired assassins, have killed two children and a landlord after firing gunshots on a provision store in Sapele, Delta State.

A witness said trouble started on Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022, when the unknown gunmen shot at the people sitting and buying items in a store along Shell Road in Sapele.

According to the witness, though there were several persons in the store including three other men and those who died, it could not be ascertained whether the three others were hit by bullets from the assassins.

It was gathered that the landlord of the compound (name withheld), who was at the store when the gunmen released the shots, died after being rushed to the hospital.

Although the mission of the armed bandits is still sketchy, no one could ascertain who the operation was targeted at.

Sapele has, in recent times, turned into a war front as over 10 persons have been killed as a result of rival cult clashes in the last month.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning, adding that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing.

