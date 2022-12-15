Foods you should not eat late at night

A lot of people care less about what they eat. Most people eat anything they can find without considering the effect it might have on their health and their sleep at night.

Also, poverty has left some people with no choice but to take some meals at night, even if thes meals are not healthy. Given the country’s economic situation, they cannot be blamed.

Medically, it is advised that you have your dinner as early as 6 pm or 7 pm. This is to give your organs enough time to digest the food properly. Eating late at night causes acid reflux and weight loss, as well as having a negative impact on your blood sugar or blood pressure.

Taking some of these meals causes pot belly, constipation and indigestion. So this is why something light should be taken at night for proper digestion and even for the wellbeing of the body. There are other reasons why you should not eat late at night.

This article will give an insight on some of the meals you should not take at night.

1. Eba (“Swallow”)

This is a Nigerian traditional dish that most Nigerians can hardly do without. Other tribes call it gaari because it is made with gaari. But guess what? As satisfying as the meal can be, it doesn’t digest easily. This could cause pot belly and even cause discomfort during the night.

Sometimes, it causes constipation which could interrupt your wellbeing.

Moreover, eba is a carbohydrate meal which has high calories. These calories might be harmful to your health, especially for those who plan to achieve weight loss.

Eating other foods that are swallowed like pounded yam is not advisable for sound sleep.

2. Beans

Beans are another meal that people can rarely do without. Research shows that beans are one of the best sources of protein for the body, and they also enhance growth.

Did you know that when beans is eaten late at night, you are likely to have heartburn, constipation, especially when it is taken with bread or gaari.

As fulfilling as taking beans for dinner might be, the discomfort that comes with it might not be favorable. You may need to use the restroom frequently to pee or urinate, which can interfere with your sleep.





3. Pepper soup

This is also one of Nigeria’s favorite meals and is never underrated. It can be served with yam, boiled plantain, rice or cornmeal (Eko) as it is fondly called in the Yoruba language. A lot of people see pepper soup as a light meal to take at night, but little do they know that it contains some pepper and spices that might affect the body system and cause you to have a hard time falling asleep. It is a meal most Nigerians crave to have anytime of the day but mind you, it is dangerous to take this at night.

4. Caffeinated or carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks and caffeinated drinks contain caffeine and dissolved carbon dioxide. Taking carbonated drinks like coca cola, 7up, Fanta, Soda and other carbonated drinks to bed can be harmful to your health. Adding it to your dinner causes weight loss, belly fat, tooth decay, and obesity.

You can replace it with fresh fruit juice, a cup of milk or water instead. This is more nutritionally beneficial to your health.

Caffeinated drinks reduce the quality of your sleep. It might boost your energy, but in the long run, it will cause sleeplessness or restlessness. This is due to the caffeine it contains.

5. Spicy foods

A lot of people can relate to this. Eating spicy foods at night can disrupt your sleep. Spicy meals are likely to cause heartburn and constipation. It is advisable to eat spicy foods in the morning or afternoon. Taking it as dinner might trigger stomach problems, which might make you uncomfortable all through the night.

