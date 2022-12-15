Reasons your kids should learn your indigenous language

In this present world where English is now the official language spoken, most parents prevent their kids from learning their traditional languages. This is because they feel ashamed when their kids speak their local languages in the name of being civilised.

It is very important that kids have an understanding of their dialect. This helps them to confidently communicate and relate with people anywhere and respectfully.

Our local language helps us to communicate our desires, feelings and opinions to other people and this is why it is important that kids learn to speak their mother’s tongue. It benefits the child in diverse ways.

This article will enlighten you on reasons you need to teach your kids their mother’s language, also referred to your local language.

1. It preserves your culture

A culture or language that is not passed on from generation to generation will die sooner or later. Language is one of the ways to preserve your culture or heritage. Helping your child to understand your indigenous language helps them to get hold of their culture and then pass it down to the younger generation.

2. It aids the learning of other languages

Generally, learning new languages helps your cognitive ability. It helps us to understand other languages. Teaching your kids your kids your local language sharpens their cognitive reasoning and creative ability. The adept knowledge of their indigenous languages also helps them to get a good command of other foreign languages.

3. It broadens their view of life

Understanding your indigenous languages sharpens the way you view life. It goes a long way in expanding the way you view life. Various indigenous factors or ingredients could form a base for this when your kids understand and speak their local languages.

4. It helps them to stand out

Speaking your indigenous language in the midst of other cultures makes you stand out. This is because your language is a representation of your culture. It is an identity card that identifies you as being a part of a particular culture in a part of the world. Teaching your kids your local languages helps them to stand out amidst their peers and gives them an identity.

5. It opens up opportunities for them

The ability to speak other languages creates opportunities for your kids in the near future. There are usually high tendencies of meeting several people from different cultures, speaking your language makes you stand out for several opportunities.





6. For security reasons

Criminals often use native language when carrying out their evil deeds. This might put your kids in danger in the nearest future if they know little or nothing about their local language or culture.

Speaking and understanding one’s native language gives one a chance to escape in an unsecured environment. This is one more reason you should teach your kids your indigenous languages.

